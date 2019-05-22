Rajasthan class 12th Arts stream result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The class 12th arts stream result will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 3 pm. Nearly, 5.3 lakh candidates who appeared in the class 12th Arts examination can know their results at –rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. It's quite a proud moment for every family whose children passed the examination with flying colours, however, there are a few who have made it to the top list.

Rajasthan class 12th Arts stream result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared announced the results of class 12 Humanities stream examination today, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 3 pm. The results are declared at a press conference. Around 5.3 lakh candidates who appeared in the class 12th Arts examination can check results once its released through the official websites–rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students appeared for the examination from March 7 to 14, 2019. This year, the girls have outnumbered boys with A total of 5,76,748 students appeared for the exam. Out of which 88 per cent have been declared passed. The pass percentage of girls is 90.81 per cent and 85.41 per cent boys passed the exam.

In the last year, a total of 5,86,312 students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 12 Arts exam. Out of them 94.65 per cent students passed the exam.

In 2017, the pass percentage stood at 94.65 per cent which was much more than from 86.51 per cent. Particularly, in the year too, the result is expected to cross 90 per cent.

If not checked yet, the students can check it through the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official site at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the home page as ‘Class 12 Board Result 2019’.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download a page of the same for future need.

In the 2018, the result of commerce and science stream was released on May 23, 2018, and arts stream was released on June 1, 2019. The overall pass percentage of science stood at 86.60 per cent, commerce stream was 91.09 per cent and arts stream was 88.92 per cent.

The candidates who had appeared for the Board exams this eyar, under Rajasthan Board can check details on RBSE official website.

