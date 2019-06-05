Rajasthan Class 8 results 2019, RBSE BSER class 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2019: The class 8th results will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declared today on May 5th, 2019 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Around 11.5 lakh students appeared for the exam can check their result through the official website There are also third party-websites through which the results can be assessed that is rajresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in

Rajasthan Class 8th result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE 8th Result 2019, today on May 5th, 2019 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the official website. Alternatively, in case the official website doesn’t work properly, the candidates can check the result on other official website that is rajresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in. This has been facilitated in order to provide an alternative solution to the students who face technical snag while checking the results

The results can be checked through mobile service, SMS. If you are unable to access the result through the official websites of Rajasthan Board, they can check the Class 8th Result 2019 via SMS. They need to type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER and has to send it to 56263.

Step1- Visit the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step2- Click on the link saying ‘Rajasthan Board 8th result 2019’ link

Step 3- In the new window, enter all the required details such as roll number, name. Then click on submit.

Step 4- The RBSE 8th Result 2019 will be dispalyed on the screen.

Step 5- Download it. Take out a print out of Rajasthan 8th Result 2019, BSER RBSE Class 8th Result 2019

The Board will issue the original mark-sheet. The result card to each student after the declaration of result will be sent to every student.

Students have to collect it from their respective school. In case of any discrepancy in the result particulars, candidates are advised to contact the department immediately.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App