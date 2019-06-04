Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2019, RBSE 8TH Result 2019 rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in: All the students waiting for their respective Rajasthan Class 8th Result from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to keep an eye on teh official website of RBSE as the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is likely to declare the RBSE 8th Result 2019 anytime soon. Also, you are requested to keep your admit card number ready in order to avoid any kind of problem.

Rajasthan Class 8th Result 2019 @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the RBSE 8th Result 2019, this month. All the candidates who are eagerly waiting for their BSER Class 8th Result 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, the Education Board of the State has not yet declared the release date of BSER RBSE 8th Results 2019. Moreover, if you are not able to access the mentioned above website, visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download and check your respective Rajasthan Board Result 2019.

Steps to check, download RBSE Class 8th Result via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Rajasthan BSER Class 8th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number or admit card number or hall ticket number.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Your RBSE Class 8th Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

List of websites to check, download Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2019:

Steps to receive Rajasthan RBSE Result 2019 via SMS:

Well, if you are unable to access the official website of Rajasthan Board or any other mentioned above websites, you can receive your Class 8th Result 2019 via SMS. You just need to type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Note: You don’t have to panic if you find difficult to download or access any of the mentioned above methods. Websites issues occur due to heavy traffic on the site and SMS take time. If still, you don’t receive your Rajasthan Class 8 Result 2019, visit your respective school.

