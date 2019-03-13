Rajasthan CUCET 2019: The applications have been invited by the Central University of Rajasthan for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2019) on the official website, cucetexam.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the official website.

Rajasthan CUCET 2019: The Central University of Rajasthan has invited the applications for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2019) on the official website, cucetexam.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply through the official website. The entrance examination will be conducted from May 25 and May 26.

The online application link will be available from March 13, 2019. The candidates will have to pay the application fee is Rs 850 for general category. For OBC category, the candidates will pay Rs 350 for reserved category. The last date to submit the application form is April 13.

CUCET 2019 admit cards will be available for download on May 10. The result will be declared on June 21.

The interested candidates have to first check the information brochure match the eligibility criteria.

The candidates who will qualify the examinations will be eligible for the admission to 10 central universities including Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

The interested candidates can check the results for the examination through the official website. The list of courses offered and the minimum qualifications required for each course are available on the site. The shortlisted aspirants for the admission into various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Ed, PG Diploma and research programs.

These programs are offered to the states of Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, J & K, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

