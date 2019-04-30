Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2019: The High Court of Rajasthan has released over 38 vacancies for the post of Legal Researcher. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the post before or on May 13, 2019, by visiting the official website of Rajasthan High Court i.e. hcraj.nic.in.

Important Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2019 date:

Start Date of Application: April 30, 2019

Last Date of Application: May 13, 2019

The number of vacancies released by Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2019:

Legal Researcher: 38 Posts

Age limit for candidates who are willing to apply for the post of Legal Researcher:

33 years

Education eligibility criteria for the post of Legal Researcher released by Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidate must have recent law graduation or post graduation degree from a renown University or College or Institution by law in India.

Also, the candidate must have a basic knowledge of computer.

Steps to apply for the post of Legal Researcher:

Steps 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court i.e. hcraj.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the button that reads Recruitment.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads Recruitment – Legal Researcher, 2019

Step 4: Over 10 pdf with the details will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Read each pdf carefully for the next official notification of Rajasthan High Court.

Step 6: Save the pdf form and fill in the details.

However, Rajasthan High Court has notified the candidates today who has Mr Abhinav son of Mr Raj Tilak Sharma has been declared successful in Personal Interview for Contractual engagement as Legal Researcher for debuting with Hon’ble Mr Justice Arun Bhansali held on April 20, 2019, in pursuance of abridged advertisement. While Mr Navneet Bohra son of Mr Jai Prakash Bohra and Ms Dimple Jodha daughter of Mr Prahalad Singh Jodha hai been selected as Legal Researcher for debuting with Hon’ble Mr. Justice Vijay Bishnoi.

