Rajasthan ITI First Allotment list 2019: Department of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Rajasthan will release the first allotment list of Rajasthan ITI at the official website of DTE Rajasthan, dte.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official notification, the department is all set to declare the first allotment result on the official website. Candidates who had qualified in the examination and were shortlisted in the Rajasthan ITI Merit List 2019 published on July 24, 2019, can check their names on the Rajasthan ITI First Allotment List 2019.

In order to access your merit list, candidates are required to enter their details such as application ID and date of birth. The Rajasthan ITI First Allotment List 2019 will contain the names of the candidates those who have shortlisted and have been allotted seat in the respective college.

Once the list is been released, candidates are required to report to the allotted institute for the document verification process. The last date of reporting to the respective colleges for the documents verification purpose is August 5.

Steps to check Rajasthan ITI First Allotment List 2019

Step 1: Login the official website of Department of Technical Education (DTE), Rajasthan, dte.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘ITI first allotment list’.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The Rajasthan ITI 1st allotment list 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the list for future reference.

