Rajasthan NEET 2nd Round Allotment Result 2019: The NEET second round allotment list for admissions to medical and UG dental courses has been released. Candidates can check the same on rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in by following the steps given in this article.

Rajasthan NEET 2nd Round Allotment Result 2019: The NEET UG Counselling 2019 conducting authority has published the Rajasthan NEET-UG allotment results for second round admission on the official website today, July 30, 2019. All the candidates who are seeking admissions in medical and dental Undergraduate or UG courses are advised to check the allotment list on the official website and download the same with the help of the instructions given here. Candidates need to log into the official website – rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in to access the list.

The allotment result for the second round admission is now available on the official website. According to reports in a leading website, the Rajasthan NEET 2019 second-round allotment result was supposed to be released on Sunday, July 28, 2019. However, due to some inconvenience caused the Board could not declare the results. The Board has also released an important notification regarding fake allotment result on its official website.

According to the notification released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Government of India, which is the national body for conducting the medical admissions has said in a notice that awareness has been created regarding dubious authorities issuing fake allotment letters for admissions to medical and dental courses under central pool quota. The notification also says that FIR with the Police Station or a complaint against such authorities should be filed immediately.

How to check and download the Rajasthan NEET 2nd Round Allotment Result 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission /Counselling Board 2019 as mentioned above

On the homepage of the official website – rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in candidates will have to click on the NEET 2nd round allotment result 2019 candidates will have to click on the NEET 2nd round allotment result 2019

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter your login details

Submit the details and wait for the page to load

The NEET 2nd Round Allotment List will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App