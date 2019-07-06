Rajasthan NEET provisonal merit list: Rajasthan NEEt provisional merit list has been announced, candidates can check the list on their official website, http://www.rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in, http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/medicaleducation,

and http://www.hte.rajasthan.gov.in.

Aspiring candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum entrance test and we’re looking forward to taking admission in Rajasthan’s medical college for MBBS, BDS and other dental courses can now download their allotment letter and merit list from the official websites such as http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/medicaleducation

The allotment letter which was released by Rajasthan NEET will only be available till Jule 9 2019. candidates who have names in the merit list have to report at the SMA medical college, Jaipur for deposition of original documents, a demand draft for the prescribed fee, academic block, candidates must carry 2 copies of application form along with relevant documents (self-attested)

Documents which are needed for Rajasthan NEET counselling 2019:

NEET 2019 Score Card

— Date of Birth Certificate: 10th class mark sheet/certificate or any other equivalent certificate showing the date of birth

— Allotment Letter

— Mark sheet of secondary examination (10th class), Mark sheet of 10+2 (senior school certificate examination) or equivalent

All mark sheets of Class 11 and Class 12 if passed in more than one attempt

— Copy of photo ID (driving licence / PAN card / Voter ID / Govt. or PSU card / School ID card / class 12 examination admit card / Aadhaar card)

— Valid Caste certificate, sub-category certificate, if applicable

— Certificate/ Document providing your eligibility as selected by you at the time of filling online application form- (I to XI) – as given under serial 3 under eligibility criteria in the information booklet

— Domicile certificate, if applicable

— PwD certificate, if applicable

— 4 Passport size photo same as affixed on the application form

— EWS certificate, if applicable

— WDP / WPP certificates, if applicable

Candidates must know that medical examination process will be held from July 10 to 12, 2019, second round of seat allotment will be conducted if any seats left from July 26, 2019 and classes will begin on August 1 2019.

