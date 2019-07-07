Rajasthan NEET Results 2019: The merit list for admission to MBBS, BDS and allied medical and dental courses in Rajasthan-based colleges has been released on the official website. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and had applied for counselling in the state can download their allotment letter and merit list from the official website, hte.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates can also login other sites rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in, education.rajasthan.gov.in/medicaleducation, and can download their allotment letter and merit list. Candidates those whose names have been mentioned in the merit list will have to report at the academic block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur for deposition of original documents, demand draft of the prescribed fee and two copies of application form along with all relevant documents (self-attested).

Rajasthan NEET Results 2019: Steps to check Rajasthan NEET Allotment Results 2019

Step 1: Login the official website, hte.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: lick on NEET UG Admissions 2019

Step 3: Find and Click on Provisional Allotment List 2019

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Check Allotment List in the PDF format

Step 6: Find your name using the Search functionality

Step 7: Verify all the details provided on the list

