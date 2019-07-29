Rajasthan NEET UG second allotment result likely to be declared soon. Students can check the result on the official website, rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan NEET seat allotment results for 2nd round allotment result expected to be declared tomorrow. The Rajasthan state NEET UG medical and dental admission/ Counselling board will release the NEET seat allotment results for those candidates who have participated in the 2nd counselling round. The 2nd round of counselling will be declared online on the official website, rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official notification declared by the Office of the Principal & Controller, Jaipur and NEET UG medical, SMS medical college & attached hospital, dental admission/counselling board-2019, the 2nd round allotment results 2019 was to be declared on July 28, 2019- Sunday.

However, the official website was under maintenance and because of that, the website has been inaccessible. This has been created a situation of confusion among the candidates.

Reports said that the Rajasthan NEET UG 2nd round allotment results will be published tomorrow July 29, 2019- Tuesday.

Steps to check Rajasthan NEET UG allotment 2019:

Step 1: Students will have to go to the official website rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will need to click on the link for 2nd round allotment results 2019

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details like registration number, date of birth and submit

Step 4: After submission, the result will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 5: Students will need to download the provisional allotment letter and take a print out for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App