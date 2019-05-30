Rajasthan Open School class 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Open School (RSOS) class 12th result will declare the result soon on the official website. Candidates can check their respective results via the official website-education.rajasthan.gov.in. Check details here

Rajasthan Open School class 12th Result 2019: RSOS 12 class result to be out soon, List of websites to check

Rajasthan Open School class 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur will release its Class 12th examination result today. The result will be out at the official website of the board education.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who have appeared for the examination can download their respective via the various websites as mentioned below. Click on the links to be redirected to the main homepage of the site.

The class 12th RSOS result was conducted in the month of March and continued till May this year. Last year the result for the same as declared in June this time the result will be declared early in the month of May. Students can check their results via the official website as well as other websites mentioned here-

Rajasthan Open School class 12th Result 2019: Websites to check

1. Indiaresults.com

2. education.rajasthan.gov.in

3. examresults.net

Click on the links to be redirected to the homepage of respective websites to check Class 12 Rajasthan Open School result 2019.

Rajasthan Open School class 12th Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Check the official website of RSOS- Rajasthan Open school @ education.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab reading as – Class 12th result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, kindly be patient

Step 4: Enter details and click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference

Rajasthan Open School conducts the examination twice a year. The examination is conducted in October- November, and March-May. RSOS issues certificates for Class 10th and 12th by both Central and State Government. RSOS certificates are recognized and are considered equivalent to CBSE, Rajasthan Board, and other board.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App