Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2018: The hall tickets for the Rajasthan Police Constable PST/PET examination for all districts are out now and can be downloaded from the official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Also, if the candidates face any difficulty in downloading the admit card they can follow this link – https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin?ru=RECRUITMENT

As the Rajasthan Police Constable admit cards for the physical examination are already out, the exam will be held soon. It is suggested that the candidates might as well start preparing for the same. The admit cards for the physical examination will be available only for the candidates who qualified the first round of examinations.

The examination for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment was held in four phases: two phases on the first day and the other two phases on the second day of the examination. Overall, 7.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam examination each day.

In Addition, the answer key for the written examination was also given out on July 20.

As informed earlier, Rajasthan Police Constable results for all the districts have also been announced. The students can check the same on the official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in

