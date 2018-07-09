Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018: Candidates aspiring for a job in Rajasthan Police would be able to download admit card for Rajasthan Constable recruitment exam 2018 very soon. As per reports, the hall ticket could be soon released any time on the official website of Rajasthan Police @police.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Steps to download Rajasthan Police Constable exam admit card 2018 are mentioned below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card 2018 could be soon released any time on the official website of Rajasthan Police, according to media reports. Candidates aspiring for a job in Rajasthan Police can download admit card for the exam at police.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination of Rajasthan Police Constable will be held on July 14 and July 15. The Candidates will get exam related information from the examination centre on July 4 at 5:00pm.

The admit card for Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 will be available to the students only through registered e-mail and mobile number since this year no physical copy of admit card will be sent to candidates through the post on their registered addresses. As per notification released by Rajasthan Police on the official website, candidates can also log on to recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in for exam related information.

To make it to the final list, candidates have to go through the online written examination, physical examination and special qualification such as NCC etc. Reports say that around 10 lakh candidates have applied for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam this year.

Know how to download Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card 2018:

Log on to the official website of Rajasthan police @police.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Log in using your ID and password generated at the time of registration

Now you will be directed to a new page where your admit card would be available for download

Take a print out of the same

