This year Rajasthan Police is going to conduct Rajasthan Police Recruitment Constable exams. The Common Written Exam is expected to hold in March 2020. Rajasthan Police Constable Consist of subjects like GK of Rajasthan, Reasoning, Knowledge about crimes against women & children legal provisions/rules relating to it.

Rajasthan Police Constable New Syllabus 2020 & Exam Pattern 2019-20-21:- Rajasthan Police Recruitment Department has announced the Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern on the official web portal, candidates can check their RP Constable Exam Pattern and Syllabus on the official website itself.

A few days before the Rajasthan Police Recruitment Department released the recruitment notification for the various constable exam posts. The Constable Application Form process has completed last month by the organization. After filling the application form all the candidates need to require the Raj Police Constable Exam Pattern or Syllabus for start their exam preparation, with the help of the Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus, candidates can get higher marks in this examination. Rajasthan Police Constable exam will be conducted on 6th, 7th and 8th November 2020.

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus Highlights

Details Highlights Name of the posts General Constable, Constable Driver, Constable Band, Constable Cavalry etc. Total number of posts 5438 Job location Rajasthan Number of tests Three (Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test and Proficiency Test) Number of the sections in written test 4 Number of questions asked in written test 150 Total marks for written test 75

The selection process for Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus consists of two stages

First Stage is the Written Exam Second Stage is the Physical Exam and Interview.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2020

TYPE TOPICS Number Of Questions Total Marks Objective Type Reasoning, Logic and Basic Knowledge of Computers 60 30 General Knowledge & Science and Current Affairs 35 17.5 Knowledge about crimes against women & children legal provisions/rules relating to it 10 05 Rajasthan GK 45 22.5 Total 150 75

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus