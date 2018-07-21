Rajasthan police constable exam 2018: The Rajasthan police has announced the answer keys for the Rajasthan police constable exam 2018. The candidates can check answer keys for Rajasthan police constable exam 2018 on RP's official website @ police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan police has offered 13,142 jobs in the state.

The Rajasthan police has published the answer keys for the Constable recruitment written examination 2018. The candidates, who appeared for the Rajasthan police constable exam 2018, can find the answer keys on Rajasthan police’s official website @ police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exams 2018 were conducted on July 14 and 15, 2018. The Rajasthan police has offered 13,142 jobs in the state. As per reports, around 15 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and result for Rajasthan police constable exams 2018 will be published in August.

Students can check the answer keys on police.rajasthan.gov.in and raise the objection (if they have) on the same website. Rajasthan Police had conducted the constable exam on 664 centres across the 78 cities twice. It was also reported that this was the biggest ever police recruitment drive

