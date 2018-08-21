Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2018 results have been declared on the official website of Rajasthan Police. You can check your results by visiting the official website below. Candidates who qualify in the Written test will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Proficiency test and medical examination.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: The results for this year’s examination for the recruitment of Police Constable under the state government of Rajasthan have been announced through the official website of police.rajasthan.gov.in yesterday, August 20, 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results by visiting the website of Rajasthan Police rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the reports, the written test for the recruitment of constables was conducted by the Rajasthan Police during the month of July this year, Around 13,142 vacancies have been aimed to be filled up by this recruitment process. Reports also say that more than 14 lakh candidates have appeared in the examination this year. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Proficiency test and medical examination.

ALSO READ: Bihar Board 12th compartment results likely to release soon @ biharboard.ac.in, see how to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check Rajasthan police constable result 2018:

At first, log in to Rajasthan Police’s official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in After logging into it, find the’recruitment and result’ option on the homepage of the website and click on it Fill all the necessary information on the fields provided After entering the information, click on the submit option Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Now, check the Police Constable exam 2018 result and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website of Rajasthan Police and download the result online, click on this link: http://police.rajasthan.gov.in/

ALSO READ: JKBOSE 10th, 12th Jammu division summer zone results 2018 released, check @ jkbose.jk.gov.in

ALSO READ: SBI PO Mains 2018: Result likely to be out today @ sbi.co.in, know how to check

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More