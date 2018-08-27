Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: Rajasthan Police Constable result 2018 has been published by the Rajasthan Police recruitment body on its official website. Those who have appeared for the examination may check the website and also download their respective admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018: The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination result 2018 has been declared by the Rajasthan Police recruitment body on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Police Recruitment examination this year can log into the website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Moreover, the candidates can also download the Rajasthan Police admit card for the (PST/PET) examinations to be held soon for the recruitment of constables. The results for the Police Constable recruitment exam has been published district wise on the official website. Candidates need to log into the website and click on the relevant link to check their result and learn if they have qualified for the next round of examination.

Candidates have to get ready for the physical test and they can download the admit card for the same through the official website as it has been released online. Qualified candidates need to carry the admit card on the day of the Physical Efficiency Test, without which they will not be allowed to give the test.

ALSO READ: DRDO Recruitment 2018: Last date for application to Senior Technical Assistant posts extended @ drdo.gov.in, check date

Steps to download the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018:

Log in to the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in Search for the link relevant link that reads, “Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018” after clicking on the district list on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a different window where the list of the qualified candidates names with the roll numbers will be mentioned Download the list and take a print out of the same if necessary

To go to the official website directly and download the result, click here: http://police.rajasthan.gov.in/

ASLO READ: RRB Recruitment 2018: Admit Card for ALP exam released @ indianrailways.gov.in, check steps to download

ALSO READ: Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 12 Supplementary result 2018 declared @ maharesult.nic.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More