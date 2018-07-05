Rajasthan Police admit cards 2018: The Admit cards for the written examination of Rajasthan police constable will be out soon. As per a notification from Rajasthan Police, the RP constable examination will be held in various centres of the state and candidates can check their exam centre by simply logging on to @ recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Admit cards for the Rajasthan Police constable recruitment will be out soon

Rajasthan Police admit cards 2018: As per a notification from Rajasthan Police, admit cards for Rajasthan Police constable examination 2018 will be out soon. The Rajasthan Police’s notification said that written exam for the post of Rajasthan Police constable recruitment will be held on July 14 and July 15. The examination will be held in various centres across the state.

Rajasthan Police recruitment cell has activated a link on their official website, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in for the updates regarding the Rajasthan Police constable examination.

The candidates can find the details about examination by simply logging on Rajasthan Police’s website. Candidates have to fill their SSO id to log in the link.

After signing in candidates need to click on the link ‘Know your centre district location’ to get the information and details about their examination centre.

Rajasthan police have provided online facility to help candidates, which was activated on July 4, 2018. Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had invited the application for 13142 constable vacancies. The candidates had applied for the post through a CSC’s website.

The Rajasthan police’s notification, which was released on July 3, states that admit cards for the written examination will be out by this month. The online process to apply for the post of Rajasthan Police constable was started in the last week of May and ended on June 14.

The process includes various rounds of examination including the written test, physical efficiency test, skill test and personal interview.

Steps to check Rajasthan Police exams 2018 centres:

Step 1: Log on to Recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Fill your SSO details to log in.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Know your centre district location’.

Step 4: Check your centre and take a print for further reference.

