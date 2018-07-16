The Rajasthan Police Constable Examination 2018 are expected to be declared in August. The exam was conducted on July 14 and 15 — Saturday and Sunday in four phases. To ensure that no unfair means were attempted during the exam, the administration had suspended the internet services during Saturday and Sunday.

The Rajasthan Police Constable Examination 2018 results will be out in August. The exam was conducted on July 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday) in a peaceful way. The exam was conducted for a total of 13,142 posts. In order to maintain law and order and to ensure that a fair exam was conducted, the administration had discontinued the internet services in the area on both the day, Saturday and Sunday. The internet remained suspended from 8 am to 5 pm so that a fair exam was conducted. The exam was conducted in a total of 4 phases where two phases were conducted on Saturday while the remaining two were conducted on Sunday. Speaking on the exam, Director General of Police OP Galhotra had said that all the four phases were conducted peacefully. They did not receive any complaints about any untoward incident.

Reports say that a total of 7.50 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam. The DGP also thanked that the administration, institutes and all those who helped in the examination process to make sure that no unwanted incident take place.

Speaking on why the internet services were suspended during the exam for two days, the DGP said that it was done to ensure that no candidate should try for any unfair means to clear the exam due to which those who had worked to prepare, their hard work should not go in vain.

Further leaving no ground so that any unwanted incident take place, the administration had deployed a total of 14,000 police personnel across several exam centres.

