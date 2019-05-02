Rajasthan PTET 2019 admit: The admit cards for the Rajasthan Pre-Teachers Education Test have been released, All the candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of Rajasthan PTET, ptet2019.org.

Rajasthan PTET 2019 admit card out for BA/BSc BEd; Know how to download @ ptet2019.org

Rajasthan PTET 2019 admit card: The admit cards for the BA, BSc BEd 2019 have been released by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan. All the candidates who have applied for the examination can download there admit card by visiting the official website of PTET, ptet2019.org. The examination for the BA, BSC BEd 2019 would be conducted on May 12, 2019. Candidates are supposed to enter the provided application number in order to get their BA BEd or BSc BEd 2019 admit card.

Eligibility criteria for the Rajasthan PTET 2019:

The candidates must be a citizen of India.

The candidate must have qualified the Senior Secondary Examination from a recognized board and have obtained more than or equal to 50 per cent marks. The candidates of the Reserved category are required to score only 45 per cent marks in their senior secondary examination to be eligible for the test.

Steps to download the Rajasthan PTET 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PTET, ptet2019.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying BA/BSc BEd 2019 admit card.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided application number in the mentioned field.

Step 5: Tap on the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card for the BA/BSc BEd 2019 examination will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

About PTET:

The Pre-Teacher Education Test and four years integrated BA BEd, BSc BEd examination is going to be held on May 12, 2019. The candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their scores and overall performance in the entrance exam. After the declaration of the result for the examination, the process of counselling will be executed in order to allocate seats in different colleges according to the choices filled by the candidates.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App