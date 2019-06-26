Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling to start soon: Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling has been started. All the candidates who have clearly passed the entrance examination can visit the website to register for the same, ptet2019.org.

Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling to start soon: The counselling for the Rajasthan PTET 2019 has started. The online registration for the Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling has been started by the Government Dungar Bikaner College. All the candidates who have successfully qualified the Rajasthan PTET 2019 Entrance Examination are completely eligible to apply for the counselling round. All the candidates can visit the official website of PTET in order to apply for the counselling round, ptet2019.org. The PTET 2019 counselling is being held for admissions PTET or BA or BEd or BSC BEd. All the candidates are supposed to have their roll number while registering for the counselling round.

Steps to register for the PTET 2019 counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PTET, ptet2019.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying register for counselling present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields like roll number, name, mother’s name, date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the login button to proceed.

Step 6: Fill in all the details.

Step 7: Pay the registration amount.

All the candidates need to pay Rs 500 as a registration fee. The counselling fee can be paid through both the modes either offline or online mode. The registration fee is non-refundable. All the candidates are supposed to participate in the choice filling process after registration. The choice filling for the same will start from July 1, 2019, to July 7, 2019, for the candidates who want admissions in BA BEd or BSc BEd. All the candidates will get the setas on the basis of choice of course, seat availability and merit. The counselling authority will issue the result for the same on July 16, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App