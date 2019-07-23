Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2019: The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan has released the first counselling list for admission to BEd courses at its official website ptet2019.org. Those who had cleared the graduation and PTET exam will be enrolled for a two-year BED. The class 12 pass-outs will be eligible for the admission into two-year-BEd programmes.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2019: The first counselling list for admission to BEd courses has been released by the government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan at its official website ptet2019.org Candidates who have cleared the graduation and PTET exam will be enrolled for a two-year BED. Those who had cleared the class 12 will also be eligible for the admission into two year BEd programmes.

Those who make it to the list will have to pay the admission fee of Rs 22,000. Fee window will be opened from July 23 to 29, 2019. Candidates will also have to appear for the document verification till July 30, 2019.

Rajasthan PTET, BA.BEd, BSc, BED first counselling list: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ptet2019.org

Step 2: Click on the link, on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using credentials

Step 5: List will be displayed to download

In case a candidate wants to change the college or apply for upward movement, they can apply for the same before July 30.

The final list of allotted colleges, vacancy seats will be announced on July 31. After the movement of the colleges, candidates will have to appear at the allotted reported centre from August 1 to 3, according to the official notice.

In two-year BEd course or a four-year integrated BA, BEd / BSc, BEd course PTET is being conducted for the admissions at the institutes across the state of Rajasthan.

Students are advised to keep their roll number, serial number and date of birth (DoB) handy to check the Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019. These credentials are necessary at the time of entering the online window at the website.

