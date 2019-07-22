The Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 is going to be declared today. All the candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of Rajasthan PTET, ptet2019.org.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling result 2019 to be out today; Know how to check @ ptet2019.org

The Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Results 2019 will be issued today. The Rajasthan PTET Counselling Results will be made available to all the candidates by July 22, 2019, and the students can access their result by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan PTET, ptet2019.org. The Government Dungar College, Bikaner organises and declares the Rajsthan PTET Results 2019. The result of the counselling will be declared for the candidates who have filled their application form for admissions in 2-year PTET courses including BA BEd, BSc BEd which are 4-year integrated course. All the candidates will be required to complete the admissions formalities to lock their seat. In order to check the Rajasthan PTET results 2019, all the candidates who want to access their result need to enter the counselling serial number, roll number and their date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan PTET, ptet2019.org.

Step 2: Locate and tap the link for PTET Counselling Results 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the information asked on the web page.

Step 5: Verify all the information and tap the submit button.

Step 6: Check the selection status or the counselling results which will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the availability of the provisional allotment letter.

Step 8: Download the PDF copy.

Step 9: Take a print out of the same and keep it with you for future reference.

All the candidates should keep it in mind that their seat allotment will be based on the choices and the availability of the seats in the mentioned colleges.

