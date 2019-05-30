Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) will be declared PTET Result 2019 today. The result will be announced on its official websites ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org. According to the sources, Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test(PTET) will be released today at 3 pm. However, this information has not been officially approved by the Government Dungar College.PTET exam was conducted on May 12.

The online application for the PTET 2019 started on the month of February and continued till April. To check the result of Rajasthan PTET exam 2019, candidates need to access the official website.

Rajasthan PTET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptet2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download PTET result’

Step 3: It will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the roll number and registration number

Step 5: The PTET result will appear, download it and keep a print out for future reference

To pass the exam, candidates need to get 50% marks. For those belongings from the reserved category need to get 45% marks in the exam. Admit card of this exam is only available online.

According to the sources, Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhatti will declare the result at 3 pm today.

The examination was based on the objective question having multiple choice questions. The number of questions in the examination was 200 while the total marks of the examination were 600. The duration to finish the answer script was 3 hours.

