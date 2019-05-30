Rajasthan PTET results 2019 released: The Rajasthan Government Dungar College, Bikaner declared the Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 today i.e. May 30, 2019, on the official websites of PTET that are ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org. Given below is the list of websites, steps and courses it is used for the admission in colleges and university.

Rajasthan PTET Results 2019 released @ ptet2019.net: The Rajasthan Government Dungar College, Bikaner has declared the result of Rajasthan PTET examinations today i.e. Thursday, May 30. Over lakhs of students who appeared for the PTET examination, 2019 can now check their respective results via the official website of Rajasthan PTET i.e. ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org. Well, the PTET 2019 which conducted by the Department of College Education, Rajasthan every year, was held on May 12, 2019. It was reported that candidates will have to score at least 50 per cent marks in the examination. While the students of reserved category candidates from Rajasthan were supposed to score 45 per cent marks to be eligible.

Rajasthan PTET Results 2019: List of websites to check

The Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 was released by the Department of College Education, Rajasthan only on two PTET websites. Each and every candidate will have to visit the websites to check the results that are ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2019: Steps to check, download result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET i.e. ptet2019.org.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads download PTET result.

Step 3: Link will redirect you to a new page.

Step 4: Log in to the PTET website by entering the registration number.

Step 5: The PTET result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the PTET Result for future reference.

A number of colleges and universities accept Rajasthan PTET 2019 Examination for admission to B.Ed programmes as well as Pre BA BEd / B.Sc BEd 2019.

