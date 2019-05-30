Rajasthan PTET results 2019: The results of PTET 2019 has been released on ptet2019.net, ptet2019.org. Candidates can check the steps to download the same in the article below.

Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) has released the PTET Result 2019 today, May 30, 2019. The results are now available on the official websites – ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org. All the candidates who have appeared in the PTET 2019 examination can now check their respective results on the official websites with the help of the instructions given below.

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 was conducted on May 12 for the candidates who have filled the application form this year. The results were released today at 3 PM as scheduled. However, no official announcement was made before the release of the results by the Government Dungar College, which is responsible for conducting the PTET exam.

Reports say that the online application process for the PTET 2019 had commenced in the month of February and ended in April. Candidates need to log into the official website of the authority to check the Rajasthan PTET exam result 2019. Here are the steps to check the results on the official website.

How to download Rajasthan PTET result 2019?

Visit the official website as mentioned above – ptet2019.net or ptet2019.org

or ptet2019.org On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download PTET result 2019’

Now, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Log-in to the user portal using the registration number

The PTET result will appear, download and take a print out for reference

Candidates muist note that they need to score at least 50% marks to qualify the PTET 2019 examination. Those who belong to reserved category need 45% marks to qualify the examination.

Here’s the link to download the PTET 2019 result directly: http://ptet2019.net/

