Rajasthan PTET second counseling results 2019: The Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) second counseling result is likely to be declared today by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) on its official website.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling result 2019

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) will soon release the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) second counseling result on its official website.

The results were expected to be released yesterday, however, it wasn’t declared and the same result is likely to be released today. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam have not yet allotted into any college in the state are advised to keep a track on the official website.

Once the Rajasthan PTET second counseling result is declared, candidates can check the same on ptet2019.org. The PTET entrance examination was conducted n May 12, 2019, at various centers across the Rajasthan state. The results for the first round counseling was declared om 22nd July 2019 and the selected candidates were asked to report to the prescribed college to complete the admission formalities.

Important Documents

Once the results are declared the shortlisted candidates should carry these documents to complete the admission formalities:

photocopies of original documents

(10th mark sheet, 12th mark sheet)

two passport size photographs

Identity Proof

Caste Certificate

Candidates whose name will be included in the second phase counseling will have to report to the allotted college from August 8 to August 14 at 5 pm.

Candidates must note that they will have to submit an entry fee of Rs 22 thousand after appearing in the second phase. However, those candidates who have already deposited the fee do not have to deposit the fee again.

