RBSE 10th Results 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or popularly known as RBSE will declare the results for the class 10th board examination tomorrow. Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th Results 2019: The Rajasthan board class 10th results will be declared on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. An official of the Rajasthan Board has previously said that the results for both the class 10th and class 12th Board examinations will result somewhere between May 15 to May 20, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10th examinations can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan board, rajresults.nic.in. In addition to the official websites, all the students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10th examination can access and download their results from other third-party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The exams for the Rajasthan Board class 10th examination 2019 were conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2019, in different centers of the state. As per the officials of the board, around 10 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan board class 12th examination and 11.2 lakh students registered for the Rajasthan Board class 10th examinations.

Steps to check the Rajasthan RBSE 10th Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), rejresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying class 10th results present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided roll number and other details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

In the previous year, the result for class 10th Board examination was announced on June 11. A total number of 10.8 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10th examination. The overall passing percentage of 2018 was 78.95 percent. In 2018, the pass percentage of the girls was 78.89 percent and for the boys, it was 79.01 percent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App