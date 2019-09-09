The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has been declared the class 12th supplementary result 2019. Candidates who participated in the exam can check the result on the official website, rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has been released the class 12th supplementary result 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their result on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, rajresults.nic.in. The result will be declared for those who participated in the supply exams which has been conducted in July. Earlier, the Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019 was declared on May 14, 2019, by RBSE for the science and commerce streams and for the arts stream the result has been released on May 22.

The Rajasthan Board 12th Supplementary result 2019 has been released around 4.30 pm on Monday on the official website. The Rajasthan Board’s Commerce and Arts compartment exams and Senior secondary science exam has been conducted from August 1 to August 3. More than 34,000 candidates participated in the examination this year.

Steps to check Rajasthan 12th supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link for Sr Secondary Result 2019- Compartmental Exam

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their roll number and other details

Step 5: RBSE 12th supply result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 6: Candidates will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

