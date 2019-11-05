Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019: The class 8th results will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) or Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) on the official website @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the official website.

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the results of class 8th on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Nearly 11.5 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the result of the Rajasthan class 8th examination. The exam was conducted from March 14 to March 29. Once the results declared, the students can check it through the official website. earlier the exam was to be declared on May 31, 2019. The results can be checked on another official website that is rajresults.nic.in.

There are also third party websites through which the results can be checked. These third party websites are examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.So, in case of technical snag due to heavy traffic on the official websites, the candidates can check the result on these mentioned websites.

RBSE class 8th result 2019: Here are the steps to check your score

Step1- Go to the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step2-Click on the link which says ‘Rajasthan Board 8th result 2019’ link

Step 3-In the new window, enter required details such as roll number, name. Submit all the details

Step 4- The RBSE 8th Result 2019 will be appeared on the screen.

Step 5- Download it. Take out a printout of Rajasthan 8th Result 2019, BSER RBSE Class 8th Result 2019

In the year 2018, the class 8th result of Rajasthan was released on June 6, 2018. Meanwhile, the results of the class 10th have also been declared. This year the overall pass percentage stood at 79.85 per cent. Girls again outperformed boys in the RBSE Board Result 2019 Class 10. The girls passed at 79.45 per cent while boys’ pass percentage stood at 80.35 per cent.

