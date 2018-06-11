RBSE class 10 result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer has released the class 10 results on June 11, 2018, at 3:30 pm. Students are requested to check their results on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How can you check the result:

-click on the official website rajedubloard.rajasthan.gov.in

-Find the link which says Rajasthan Board Results 2018, RBSE Class 10 Results 2018

-click on the link which says RBSE Class 10 results 2018

-Fill in the details

-Click on Submit

-Look at your result, download it and take a print out for future references.

You can also check the result through SMS :

In order to check your Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10 result on your mobile phone, type (in caps) RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer conducted the class 10 exams from 15 March to 26 March this year. Last year, the passing percentage was 78.96% with 12 lakh candidates appearing for the Exam conducted by the BSER. Last year the Class 10 exams were conducted between 9-21 March and the BSER results were declared on 8 June, at 4 pm.

