Rajasthan RSBSE Class 10 result 2019: Rajasthan State Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the class 10th result in the first week of June. Most likely, the result will be released on June 7, 2019. Over 11 lakh students this year appeared for the Rajasthan 10th Board exam which was conducted from March 24, 2019, to March 27, 2019. The students can download their result from the official websites i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE secretary Meghna Chowdhury confirmed that the board will be announcing the result in June only after the evaluation process is done. The candidates will be required to check their result on the official website in the first week of June. Also, those who don’t have internet access can get their result through SMS, details for which will be out only when the result is declared.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 result 2019: Date and Time

Date: June 7, 2019 (tentative)

Time: Between 10-11 am (tentative)

The board, this year took measures to prevent cheating as there was installation of CCTV cameras at all the centres. RSBE placed CCTV cameras at around 300 examination centres in the state. In fact, 4000 police officials were also deployed across all centres in the state to curb malpratices.

While for class 12 Science and Commerce stream, results will be out in the third week of May and for Humanities, result will be out in the last week of May, confirmed an RSBE official.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 result 2019: Steps to download the result, once it’s out

Go to the official website i.e. http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ Click result tab Enter your roll number and other login credentials Click submit, which will display the result on your computer screen Once you can view the result, download and get the print out for future reference

