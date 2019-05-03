Rajasthan RBSE class 12th exam result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to announce the result for the RBSE BOARD class 12th examination by mid of May. All the students who have appeared for the exams can check and access their result by visiting the official of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan RBSE class 12th exam result to be declared by May 20; Check step to download @ rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE class 12th exam result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to release the RBSE Board class 12th result in the month of May while the RBSE Board class 10th results will be released in the month of June. Both the results of class 10th and class 12th board examination will be available on the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. As per the reports, the RBSE Board class 12th result will be announced between May 15 to May 20, 2019.

Steps to check the RBSE class 12th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying results 2019 present on the home page.

Step 3: Tap the link saying class 12th results present on the new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided roll number and tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result for future use.

As per the sources, the results for all streams of class 12th will be released on May 20 on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and the results for the RBSE Board class 10th examination are expected to be announced on June 10, 2019. In the year 2018, the results for the science and commerce stream students of class 12th were announced on May 23, 2019, and for the students of arts stream, the result was declared on June 1, 2018. As per the officials of the RBSE Board, approximately ten lakh students had appeared for the RBSE Board class 12th examination, on the other hand, 11.2 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Board class 10th examination.

