RBSE class result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The result has bee released on the official website and those students who haven't checked their result students are advised to download it at the earliest to avoid heavy traffic hassle which is bound to cause server error.

RBSE class 5 result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has declared the class 5 result on its official website with the board official announcing the name of the topper. Since the result is out, students are advised to go to the official website to check and download their result. The result is available on rajresults.nic.in and rajeeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE class 5 result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: Websites to check

Official website: rajresults.nic.in. Besides the official website, students can also check their class result on the following websites:

results.cg.nic.in indiaresults.com examresults.in

RBSE class 5 result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: Steps to download

Go to the official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click the link that reads class 5 result Enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth Click the submit button Your result will appear on your screen Download the result and save it and get the print out for future reference

The exam took place in the first week of April this year and lasted until the middle of the month. The results for class 5 are being declared by the respective districts institute of Education and Training (DIET). Ajmer DIET has already declared the results.

RBSE class 5 results are always announced district wise by the respective boards which are responsible to take the exam on Tehasil and Block Level of a district school. The Ajmer district had declared class 5 results yesterday only.

Nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the board exam the academic session 2018-19. Last year, the class 5 result was declared on May 28.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App