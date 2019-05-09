RBSE class result 2019 @ rajresults.nic.in: The result will be out anytime soon on the official website and the students are advised to keep an eye on the website to know their result at the earliest. Also, it would be feasible for them if they keep their admit card and computers or phones ready beforehand to avoid heavy traffic hassle.

The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) will be declaring the class 5 result shortly and the same has been confirmed by the board official as well. Once the result is out, students are advised to go to the official website to check and download their result. The result will be available on rajresults.nic.in and rajeeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to download

Go to the official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click the link that reads class 5 result Enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth Click the submit button Your result will appear on your screen Download the result and save it and get the print out for future reference

Websites to check

Official website: rajresults.nic.in. Besides the official website, the result will also be available on the following websites:

results.cg.nic.in indiaresults.com examresults.in

When to check

The class 5 result is expected shortly today i.e. May 9, 2019, Thursday Time: The result is expected by noon between 12- 1 pm (tentatively)

The exam took place in the first week of April this year and went on till the middle of the month. The results for class 5 are being declared by the respective districts institute of Education and Training (DIET). Ajmet DIET has already declared the results.

RBSE class 5 results are always announced district wise by the respective boards which are responsible to take the exam on Tehasil and Block Level of a district school. The Ajmer district had declared class 5 results yesterday only.

Nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the board exam the academic session 2018-19. Last year, the class 5 result was declared on May 28.

