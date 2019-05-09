Rajasthan RBSE class 5th result 2019: The results of the class 5th will be declared on May 9, 2019, Thursday, at the official website @ rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in by the Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) at 5 pm.

Rajasthan RBSE class 5th result 2019: The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) will release the results of class 5 the standard today Thursday, May 9, 2019, on the official website, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at 5 pm. Interested ones can check it through these mentioned official websites. In the previous year, the RBSE class 5 result was declared on May 5. The number of candidates is much higher than the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board will declare the results of class 10th and class 12th on May 20, 2019. In class 11 and 12, over 20 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. Class 8th exams will be declared soon. Over 15 lakh students registered for the examination.

Rajasthan 5th Board Exam Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan tab

Step 3: Click on the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results link

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number

Step 5: Results will appear

Rajasthan 5th Board Exam Result 2019: Following are the websites to check

The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the result through rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates can check the results through Apps available at the google play store.

The Class 5th results are declared by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). Board examination is conducted at class 5th level which aims at improving the standard of education in the state. DIETs in Rajasthan is responsible for conducting the examination at district, block level.

Besides, Rajasthan Board results, on May 9, 2019, Gujarat Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSHSEB has declared the result of Gujarat 12th Board examination for Science stream.

