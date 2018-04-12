The REET 2017 Level-1 result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2018 has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER). Candidates can check their results online which is available on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has released the REET 2017 Level-1 result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2018. Around 54,000 teachers posts are vacant and to fill up the teachers’ posts for Class 1 to Class 5 examination was held on February 11, 2018. According to reports, the Board has also released the Final Answer Keys for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam of Teacher (REET)-2017 (Level-1). Moreover, the exam was conducted in two parts.

The first session was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm across 2,253 centres while the second session was held between 2.30 pm and 5 pm across 529 centres. According to reports, 7.43 lakh candidates had appeared for the REET 2017 level 1 examination held on February 11 this year. The results have been declared online and those who have qualified the exam will be receiving a mark sheet and certificate each from the Board. To check the results online, candidates can go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. to avail their results.

Important Links on the official website

Direct link to check the result: R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-1)

Download the Answer Keys: R.E.E.T.2017(Level-1) Answer Key (Final)

To check the results online, follow the steps given below:

Log on to the official website: http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ On the “NEWS UPDATE” section of the home page click on the “R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-1) A new page will appear on your screen Enter your “Roll Number” and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Now download the result and take printouts for further references

