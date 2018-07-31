RPSC Admit Card 2018: The admit cards for the Rajasthan RPSC RAS/RTS examination to be held on August 5, 2018, has been released. Candidates can check the official website and download the admit card by logging into rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Admit Card 2018: The Rajasthan RPSC RAS/RTS examination Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website. Those who have filled up the application form this year can check the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and download the RPSC RAS/RTS Examination 2018 Admit Cards.

As per reports, the RPSC RAS/RTS Examination is going to be conducted by the examination conducting body on this coming Sunday, i.e. on August 5, 2018. The examination will commence at 10:00AM and end at 1:00PM at various examination centres across the state of Rajasthan.

The Admit Card downloading notification is published on Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and candidates should note that they need to download the Admit Card before it gets removed from the main website. This examination is being conducted by the commission to recruit 1,017 candidates in various departments of the government.

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Public Service Commission RAS/RTS examination or RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 Admit card by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link of “Admit Card” placed on the left side on the homepage Now, click on any one of the desired links that read- “Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. (Pre) Exam 2018” or “Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb (Pre) Exam (TSP) 2018” Select the link for -“Pre Exam” Enter the relevant details on the provided fields The RAS/RTS admit card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a printout for future reference

To go to the official website and download the RPSC Admit card, click on this link: http://www.rajasthan.gov.in/Pages/default.aspx

