Rajasthan RPSC recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of first grade school lecturer. Check details.

Rajasthan RPSC recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of first grade school lecturer by the Rajasthan Service Commission (RPSC). All the candidates can apply for the recruitment to the post of first grade school lecturer advertised by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process for the same will commence on September 23, 2019. All the candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date of application which is October 12, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, the total number of 5000 vacancies are to be filled.

Vacancy details for RPSC recruitment 2019:

Total vacancies: 5000 posts

Category wise vacancies:

UR: 1852 vacancies

EWS: 491 vacancies

SC: 788 vacancies

ST: 588 vacancies

OBC: 1041 vacancies

MBC: 240 vacancies

PH: 213 vacancies

Ex-serviceman: 241 vacancies

Subject wise vacancies:

Geography: 782

Economics: 129

Punjabi: 15

Sociology: 32

Rajasthani: 6

Public Administration: 5

Art: 40

Music: 6

Biology: 166

History: 613

Commerce: 118

Chemistry: 160

Physics: 187

Home Science: 54

Hindi: 849

Political Science: 815

Agriculture: 370

Sanskrit: 156

Mathematics: 193

English: 304

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be a graduate in the particular subject and must have BEd degree from any recognised university or college.

Age limit:

The lower age limit for the recruitment is 21 years and the upper age limit for the same is 40 years. The age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved category.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in competitive examination that will be held.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. All the candidates are urged to apply before the October 12, 2019, as it is the last date to apply.

