Rajasthan RPSC recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of first grade school lecturer by the Rajasthan Service Commission (RPSC). All the candidates can apply for the recruitment to the post of first grade school lecturer advertised by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process for the same will commence on September 23, 2019. All the candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date of application which is October 12, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, the total number of 5000 vacancies are to be filled.
Vacancy details for RPSC recruitment 2019:
Total vacancies: 5000 posts
Category wise vacancies:
UR: 1852 vacancies
EWS: 491 vacancies
SC: 788 vacancies
ST: 588 vacancies
OBC: 1041 vacancies
MBC: 240 vacancies
PH: 213 vacancies
Ex-serviceman: 241 vacancies
Subject wise vacancies:
Geography: 782
Economics: 129
Punjabi: 15
Sociology: 32
Rajasthani: 6
Public Administration: 5
Art: 40
Music: 6
Biology: 166
History: 613
Commerce: 118
Chemistry: 160
Physics: 187
Home Science: 54
Hindi: 849
Political Science: 815
Agriculture: 370
Sanskrit: 156
Mathematics: 193
English: 304
Eligibility Criteria for RPSC recruitment 2019:
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must be a graduate in the particular subject and must have BEd degree from any recognised university or college.
Age limit:
The lower age limit for the recruitment is 21 years and the upper age limit for the same is 40 years. The age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved category.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in competitive examination that will be held.
How to apply:
The candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. All the candidates are urged to apply before the October 12, 2019, as it is the last date to apply.