RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2018: The date sheet or timetable of the RPSC School Lecturer recruitment exam has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website. All those who have submitted their applications and are going to appear for the examination can check the date sheet on the official website by following the instructions given below. As per reports, the recruitment examinations for the openings in Rajasthan School Education Department will commence from January 15, 2019 which will go on till January 23, 2019.

Meanwhile, the recruitment notification for the School Lecturer vacancies was released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) during April, 2018. Reports say that there were 1,789 vacancies which was later revised to 5,000 as per a corrigendum published in May this year. The recruitment examination which is all set to commence on January 15, 2019 will start with Group A General Knowledge exam and end with Group C Home Science paper on January 23, 2018. Candidates are advised to log into the official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and download the date sheet soon.

How to download the date sheet or timetable of RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2018?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “RPSC School Lecturer Exam Date Sheet” and click on the link

Candidates will be take directed to a PDF

Now, download the PDF and check the relevant dates of the examination

Take a print out of the date Sheet for reference

To download the date sheet of RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2018 exam, click on this link: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

