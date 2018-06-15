The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) has released the answer keys and OMR sheet's image on its official website. Candidates are advised to check their answers and challenge their answers if they have any discrepancy regarding the same by today evening.

RPVT answer keys 2018 released: The answer keys of the recently held Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) on its official website. The answer keys are now available at rajuvas.org and students who had appeared for the examination this year, can download the same online.

The image of the OMR sheets will also be available on the official website of the Board. RAJUVAS conducted the RPVT examination on June 10, 2018 only at Bikaner and Jaipur in the state of Rajasthan. It is the gateway to admission into the B.V.Sc and A.H courses. The result of the examination has been scheduled to be announced on July 2 this year.

Moreover, candidates will be shortlisted on basis of their marks for the cocounsellingThe merit list will be announced soon after the declaration of the examination. The candidates can also challenge the answer keys if they have discrepancies regarding their marks. They can file their grievances through the official website of RAJUVAS latest by evening 5:00PM today.

Steps to download RPVT 2018 answer keys:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences , rajuvas.org Search for the scrolling link ‘Answer key RPVT 2018’ on the home page and click on it Candidates will be directed to a PDF file displaying the answer keys Download the same and take a printout for future reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner hjas been established under subsection (3) of section 1 of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Act, 2010 on May 13, 2010.

