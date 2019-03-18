Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th admit card issued @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, check steps to download: Rajasthan Open State School has releases the admit card for the board exams of class 10 and Class 12 on the official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card of the student of class 10 and class 12 will contain all the details regarding the exam date, reporting time for the exam and the exams.

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th admit card issued @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, check steps to download: RSOS, popularly known as the Rajasthan Open State School has releases the admit card for the board exams of class 10 and Class 12 on the official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. All the students of class 10 and class 12 can now download their admit cards for the 2019 board examinations from the official website.The exams for class 12 will commence from March 29 and will end on April 26, 2019. The open school examinations are now scheduled on March 29, 2019 instead of March 28.

Previously in the month, Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) declared the revised and updated date sheet for the board exams of class 10 and class 12. According to the revised date sheet, the Rajasthan State Open School Board (RSOR) Exam 2019 will begin on March 29 in place of March 28 in order to avoid the clash of the exam with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Students can get the revised date sheet on the official website of Rajasthan Open State School.

Steps to download Rajasthan State Open School admit cards for class 10 and class 12:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying Admit Card March-May, 2019 Examination in the News section.

Step 3: If you are in class 10 then click on the Secondary 10th exams.

Step 4: If you are in class 12, then click on Senior Secondary 12th exams.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 6: Enter your Reference / Enrolment number.

Step 7: Submit all the required details after verifying them.

Step 8: Your Rajasthan State Open School Board examination admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Print the admit card for future use.

