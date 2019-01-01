RSOS 10th 12th results 2018: The results will be published on the official website (rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in) of the RSOS. The examinations were conducted in the months of October and November 2018.

RSOS 10th 12th results 2018: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will declare the examination results of its class 10th and 12th results today. The results will be published on the official website (rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in) of the RSOS. The examinations were conducted in the months of October and November 2018.

The RSOS is the best institution in the state that facilitates affordable and quality education for SC, ST, working women and men, rural candidates and girls who are desirous to continue their education. The RSOS was established in the year 2004 in the state capital Jaipur.

According to reports, the academic year 2015-16 of the board witnessed a pass rate of 97.34 per cent while in 2017, it was around 95 per cent.

How to check RSOS 10th 12th result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the link possessing the name like ‘Pareeksha Parinam’ (Exam results)

Step 3: You will then be redirected to a new webpage

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the box to check your exam results

