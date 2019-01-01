Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the results of 10th and 12th final examination on the official website - rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can download their respective results by following the steps given below.

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the Class 10 or Matriculation and Class 12 or Intermediated examinations results through its official website. All the students who had written in the examination conducted by the board are advised to check the results by logging into the official website – rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to reports, the examinations were conducted during the months of October and November last year.

How to check the results of Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2018?

Visit the official website as mentioned above – rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, there will be two different links for both the Board examinations

Click on the link relevant to you, i.e. either “Result Oct.-Nov. 2018 Class-X” or ”

Result Oct.-Nov. 2018 Class-XII”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the page where the candidates have to enter their roll number

Now, on submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here is the direct link to download the Class 10 exam result: http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/Exam/Result_2018/Search.aspx

Here is the direct link to download the Class 12 exam result: http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/Exam/Result_2018/12th_Search.aspx

