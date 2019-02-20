Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th datesheet: The aspirants who are going to sit for the examination are advised to check the revised datesheet which is now available on the official website (rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in). The open school examinations are scheduled to happen from March 28. The students who also keep a regular check on the latest notifications.

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has finally published the revised datesheet of class 10, 12 examinations which is now available at the official website of Rajasthan RSOS. The students can directly go to rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in and check the full datesheet. The open school examinations are scheduled to start from March 28, 2019. The students who are going to appear for the examination are advised to keep a regular check on the notifications too.

Rajasthan State Open School are soon going to release the admit card for open school examinations on its official website. It is very important to keep a track of admit cards as the students will not be allowed to sit for the exams with their hall ticket.

As soon as the admit card gets released, the students can check it directly by following these easy steps. Take a look!

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the option of ‘download admit card’ which will take you to the direct link.

Step 3: A window will appear in front of you, enter your required credentials including registration number and roll number.

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out for further use.

Approximately, 20 lakh students are going to sit for the Rajasthan board examinations which is going to start from this March only.

