Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2019 @education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos: The Rajasthan State Open School is expected to release the results for the Class 10th results today, on June 17, 2019. The result will be declared in the online mode only. Candidates who are awaiting the release of the results can visit the official website i.e. education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos , rajasthan.result91.com to access their result. Candidates will have to enter their roll number in the space provided to access their result.

Step 1: Go to the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Secondary (10th) Result ‘March-May 2019’

Step 5: Enter your details such as roll number. Click on submit button

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download your result. Print your result for future use.

The BSER conducts the open school exams. Both class 10 and class 12 exams conducted by the Rajasthan State Open School are held, twice a year.

In case the candidates want to apply for re-totalling of the answer sheets. The forms for re-totalling are available on the official website.

The candidates need to pay the re-totalling fee as prescribed by the board after filling the application form. The results for re-totalling are likely to be in the month of July.

About Rajasthan State Open School Board

The Rajasthan State Open School Board (RSOS) was established in the year 2005. The aim of RSOS provides education to the private candidates at the secondary and senior secondary levels. The board conducts the examination twice a year. October – November and March -April Every year.

