Rajasthan State Open School on Tuesday released the results of class 10th. Students can check their results on the official website @rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. As per reports, Tribhuvan Sharma has secured rank 1 by securing 85.60% in the examination. While among the girls, Muskan Pradeep Agarwal has topped by getting 85%. The total of 44.58% of students has passed the class 10th examination in Rajasthan. In the examination, girls have once again proved that they are superior as they have got 49.98% while boys have claimed 40.13% in the class 10th examination.

The examination for the class 10th was held from March 8 to April 2, 2019. The examination was started from English paper and was concluded with Sanskrit Literature.

How to check class 10th result:

Step 1: Visit official @rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result, take a print out for future use

The students can check the results on alternative websites including rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, education.rajasthan.gov.in, indiaresult.com. A total of 91.09% of students passed the class 12 commerce board exam while in science stream 86.6% in class 12 Science result last year.

In Science and commerce streams, girls had outshined boys. In BSER class 12 science, 95.86 percent of girls claimed the exam. While 91.59 percent of boys had passed. In RBSE, class 12 Commerce, 89.40 percent of boys passed the exams while 95.31 percent of girls passed. In science stream, Puneet Maheshwari topped Rajasthan Board class 12 exam. Around 2.5 lakh students had appeared in the exams. Around 2,60,582 candidates had registered for the class 12 Science exam.

