Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 to be out today: The result for Rajasthan Board class 12th exam will be announced by the Rajasthan State Open School today. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th exams can check and download the result of class 12th by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board, education.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 to be out today: Check steps to download @ education.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 to be out today: The Rajasthan State Open School is going to announce the result for the class 12th exam today. The results will be declared on the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th exams can check and download the result of class 12th by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board, education.rajasthan.gov.in.

The state education minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotara will declare the results. The exams for class 12th were held in March 2019 and lasted till May 2019. In the year 2018, the result was announced in the month of June but this year it is going to release very soon as compared to that of the year 2018.

Steps to check the Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School, education.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the result tab present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying RSOS class 12th result 2019 present on the new window.

Step 5: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button to proceed.

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the result.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The Rajasthan State Open School holds the exam two times in a year. The examination is organised in the month of October – November and March-May. All the candidates get as many as nine opportunities in five years after registration. The certificate issued by RSOS is equal to that of CBSE Board.

