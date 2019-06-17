Rajasthan RSOS class 10th result 2019: The class 10th or matric examination results will be declared by the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) today on, Jun 17 Monday on its official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in. The interested candidates can check the results through the official websites. There is also a partner website available through the indiaresult.com.

Rajasthan RSOS class 10th result 2019 @rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is expected to announce the class 10 or matric exams results today on, Jun 17 Monday on its official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who are interested for checking the result can do the same through the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in. The results can be checked through the partner official website indiaresult.com.

The RSOS had already declared RSOS class 12 result. Overall pass percentage touched at 34.85 per cent. There is an increase of 1.17 per cent from the previous year’s pass percentage. In the previous year, Rajasthan Open school had announced the class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. The exams were held in the month of May, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) has announced the result of the class 10th board exams on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Rajasthan RSOS class 10th result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Secondary (10th) Result ‘March-May 2019’

Step 5: Enter your details such as roll number. Click on submit button

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the result. Print your result for future use.

As many as 11 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams in the year 2019. The exams were conducted in the month of March 14 to March 27. Overall the pass percentage pass-percentage touched 79.85 per cent while for Praveshika, it’s 61.01 per cent.

While the BSER conducts the open school exams, the RSOS conducts the open school exams. Both class 10th and 12th were held by the Rajasthan State Open School. They are conducted twice a year. Furthermore, the RSOS has also provided eth facility of re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply the same, the candidates have to fill the form which is available at the official website.

Submit all the details along with an application fee. The interested candidates will be required to pay Rs 200 for each subject.

