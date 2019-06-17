Rajasthan RSOS class 10th result 2019 @rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is expected to announce the class 10th results or matric exam results on today on June 17, 2019.

Candidates those who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the official page of the website @rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.Candidates will have to enter their roll number in the space provided to access their result.

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has already declared class 12 result and the overall percentage stood at 34.85 per cent with an increase of 1.17 per cent from last year’s pass percentage. The exams were held in the month of May 2019.

Given below the list of websites through which students can access their results.

Rajasthan RSOS class 10th result 2019: List of websites

rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

rajasthan.result91.com

eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results can be checked through the partner official website indiaresult.com.

Rajasthan RSOS class 10th result 2019: Steps to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Secondary (10th) Result ‘March-May 2019’

Step 5: Enter your details such as roll number. Click on submit button

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the result. Print your result for future use

Around 11 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams in the year 2019. The exams were conducted in the month of March 14 to March 27. The RSOS conducts the open school exams. Both class 10th and 12th were held by the Rajasthan State Open School. They are conducted twice a year

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App